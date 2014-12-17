US Congressman Christopher Van Hollen was one of the three politicians that brought contractor Alan Gross back from Cuba as part of a landmark prisoner swap deal with Cuba.

The deal paved the way for a major policy shift announced later on Wednesday by US President Barack Obama.

Van Hollen said the policy of isolating Cuba had been a "miserable failure" and the flight home with Mr Gross, behind bars for five years, was very emotional.

He was talking to Katty Kay for BBC's World News America.