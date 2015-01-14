Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US commuter dog rides bus alone to the park
A dog in Seattle regularly rides a bus alone to take herself to the local dog park.
The two-year-old black Labrador named 'Eclipse' gets on and off the bus by herself and later meets up with her owner at the park, who said: "She's been urbanised. She's a bus-riding, sidewalk-walking dog".
One fellow commuter reported how Eclipse liked to watch out the window for her stop.
-
14 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window