Black Labrador `Eclipse` on the bus
A dog in Seattle regularly rides a bus alone to take herself to the local dog park.

The two-year-old black Labrador named 'Eclipse' gets on and off the bus by herself and later meets up with her owner at the park, who said: "She's been urbanised. She's a bus-riding, sidewalk-walking dog".

One fellow commuter reported how Eclipse liked to watch out the window for her stop.

  • 14 Jan 2015
