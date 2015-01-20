Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Jersey driver footage of lorry jackknifing on black ice
Drivers in New Jersey had a lucky escape when an articulated lorry jackknifed on black ice on Sunday.
Oleg Varavko, whose car was blocked in on Interstate-95 following an earlier accident, filmed the large trailer as it narrowly missed him before skidding across the centre of the carriageway.
Everyone survived the accident.
-
20 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-30891319/new-jersey-driver-footage-of-lorry-jackknifing-on-black-iceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window