Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Icy blizzard brings Boston to standstill
The blizzard which narrowly missed New York on Tuesday has instead dumped up to a metre of snow on New England in the US.
With winds of more than 100 km/h (62 mph), it also caused flooding in some areas along the East Coast.
Blizzard warnings remain along the coast from Long Island to Maine.
Gary O'Donoghue reports from Massachusetts.
-
28 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window