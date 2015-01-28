Massachusetts Department of Transportation plow crews clear the snow
Icy blizzard brings Boston to standstill

The blizzard which narrowly missed New York on Tuesday has instead dumped up to a metre of snow on New England in the US.

With winds of more than 100 km/h (62 mph), it also caused flooding in some areas along the East Coast.

Blizzard warnings remain along the coast from Long Island to Maine.

Gary O'Donoghue reports from Massachusetts.

