Today in Moscow, the leaders of France and Germany are meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to press for a long-term peace deal in Eastern Ukraine.

The visit comes a day after an emergency meeting in Kiev, where US Secretary of State John Kerry joined discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Secretary Kerry said the option of providing defensive weapons to Ukraine was on the table, adding that the White House will make that decision soon.

Among the US Senators urging more military assistance to Ukraine is Republican Rob Portman.

"Ukraine is looking to the West. They view the United States as an ally and frankly we are letting them down," Portman told the BBC's Katty Kay.