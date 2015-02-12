Gay marriage supporters rally in front of Mobile County Probate Court, 9 February 2015
Judge backs Alabama same-sex weddings

Same-sex couple in Mobile County, Alabama must be allowed to marry, a US federal judge has ruled.

Four couples had raised the action after the local judge refused to issue marriage licences to gay couples.

The judge overturned a state-wide ban on gay marriage last month but a plea from Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, telling judges not to issue licences, had caused confusion.

Gary O'Donoghue reports from Washington.

