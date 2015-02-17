Burning train cars
W Virginia train fire witness: 'Train went through a house'

A freight train carrying crude oil has derailed and burst into flames in West Virginia in the US.

Two towns have been evacuated as a result of the fire, which as seen large flames and a thick plume of smoke near a partly frozen river.

Darrin McGuffin was working at a metal plant near the derailment - he describes what he saw.

