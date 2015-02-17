Media player
W Virginia train fire witness: 'Train went through a house'
A freight train carrying crude oil has derailed and burst into flames in West Virginia in the US.
Two towns have been evacuated as a result of the fire, which as seen large flames and a thick plume of smoke near a partly frozen river.
Darrin McGuffin was working at a metal plant near the derailment - he describes what he saw.
17 Feb 2015
