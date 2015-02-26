Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Court hears New York men's 'terrorism plans'
FBI agents in the United States have arrested three men, who the agency says were trying to join and support the Islamic State group.
One of them was arrested as he tried to board a flight from New York to Turkey, allegedly on his way to Syria.
The men, who all live in New York, are from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Richard Lister reports.
-
26 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window