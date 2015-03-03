Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the US Congress that a deal under discussion on Iran's nuclear programme could "pave its way to the bomb".

BBC Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen and BBC North America Editor Jon Sopel discuss what the speech meant in Israel and the US and if it will impact on negotiations with Iran.

"The main threat to a deal is hardliners on both sides - both in Tehran and here in Washington," Jeremy Bowen told viewers of BBC World News America.