In a speech to US Congress punctuated by standing ovations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted Iran as a "threat to the entire world".

One former US ambassador to Israel, Martin Indyk, says Mr Netanyahu has a legitimate case to make but should not have done so in front of Congress and not two weeks before his own election.

"I think it was an affront to the president of the United States and designed to undermine the negotiations using Congress," Mr Indyk told BBC World News America.