Congressman John Lewis remembers Selma march 50 years on

President Obama has led events to mark the 50th anniversary of the beating of black protesters at Selma in Alabama - one of the defining moments of the American civil rights movement.

Mr Obama described the protesters as heroes - saying that they opened doors not just for African-Americans, but for every American.

Congressman John Lewis was among the injured on the bridge in 1965.

  • 07 Mar 2015
