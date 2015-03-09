Video

Republican senators in the US have warned Iran's leaders that any deal on Tehran's nuclear programme could be revoked once President Obama leaves office.

Forty-seven Republican senators have signed an open letter to Iran in which they say that without Congressional approval, any deal would be nothing more than an agreement between Mr Obama and Ayatollah Khamenei.

The White House has condemned the letter as the continuation of a partisan strategy to undermine Mr Obama's foreign policy, while Iran's foreign minister denounced it as propaganda.

Gary O'Donoghue reports.