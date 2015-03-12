Media player
Marijuana bales tossed from car during Arizona police chase
Police in Arizona have released dramatic dash-cam footage of a high speed chase in which bales of marijuana were tossed from the car being pursued.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office video shows large quantities of the incriminating drug being thrown on to the road, into the path of vehicles behind it.
Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of marijuana trafficking.
Police said they managed to recover 17 of the jettisoned bales, but were unable to retrieve the rest which were picked up by passing motorists.
12 Mar 2015
