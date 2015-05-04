Media player
Blame row over Texas cartoon contest
The Muhammad Art Exhibit in the Dallas suburb of Garland ended in gunfire as two men with assault rifles attacked police officers in the parking lot.
The event was organised by the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), which is run by controversial blogger and activist Pamela Geller.
Garland's mayor, Douglas Athas, has sought to distance the city from the event - saying he wished organisers had held it somewhere else.
Both Geller and Athas spoke to BBC World Service radio.
04 May 2015
