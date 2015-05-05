Aleem Maqbool
Texas cartoon attack: 'Talk on social media about event'

Islamic State (IS) has said it was behind Sunday's attack in Texas at an event showcasing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The announcement was made via the group's al-Bayan Radio news bulletin. It described the two assailants as "soldiers of the Caliphate" and warned of further attacks against the US.

Aleem Maqbool reports.

