US Attorney General Lynch and FBI Director Comey discuss arrests of FIFA officials
Video

Fifa officials accused of fraud by US prosecutors

US prosecutors have accused several officials from football's governing body Fifa of racketeering, fraud and money laundering involving tens of millions of dollars.

FBI investigators have been looking at deals going back as far as the early 1990s.

Prosecutors said they had discovered a dozen schemes, including one awarding the 2010 World Cup to South Africa.

Nick Bryant reports from New York.

  • 27 May 2015
