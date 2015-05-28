Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney
Brian Mulroney: Canada's 'early adopter' looks back

As Canada's Conservative prime minister from 1984 to 1993, Brian Mulroney was described as an "early adopter", pushing through tough reforms for the first time.

He spoke to the BBC about his time as PM, his regrets, and what he was proud of.

  • 28 May 2015
