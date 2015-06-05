Office of Personnel Management, Washington
US reveals government agencies hit by 'massive data breach'

US government agencies have been hit by a "massive breach" affecting the personal data of millions of federal workers, officials said.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) confirmed on Thursday that almost four million current and past employees have been affected.

The breach could potentially affect every federal agency, officials said.

Senator Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Chinese hackers were behind the attack.

