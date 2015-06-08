Media player
Texas police officer suspended over pool party incident
A police officer in Texas has been taken off duty after a video showed him pinning a 14-year-old African-American girl to the ground and pointing his gun at other teenagers.
The local force says it is investigating the incident, which comes amid heightened tensions in some of America's black communities over claims of police brutality.
Tom Bateman reports.
BBC Trending: What does video say about race and police?
