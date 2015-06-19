Video

Relatives of some of the nine churchgoers shot dead in South Carolina have addressed the suspected gunman in court.

Dylann Roof, 21, appeared via video link to face murder charges.

A woman who identified herself as the daughter of Ethel Lance said: "You took something very precious from me. I will never talk to her ever again. I will never be able to hold her again, but I forgive you. And have mercy on your soul."

Anthony Thompson, a relative of Myra Thompson, told him to repent and to turn to Jesus Christ.

"I forgive you and my family forgives you," he said.