Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The morning gay marriage came to the US
A ruling by the US Supreme Court, means that all same-sex couples in the United States now have the legal right to marry.
Hundreds gathered outside the court as the decision was made public.
The majority of people support the ruling, including President Barack Obama who delivered a statement from the White House.
But others turned out to show their disapproval.
Video produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan. Edited by Joni Mazer Field.
-
26 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window