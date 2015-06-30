Video

A family from Montana has had a close encounter with a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park.

The curious grizzly strolled right up to their vehicle and jumped onto the front of the car, before circling it.

Footage taken by the family, who had been heading out for a nature walk, shows the bear peering inside and attempting to open the windows, before eventually getting bored and wandering off.

Footage courtesy of David Peters

