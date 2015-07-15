Media player
Plane in emergency landing on US highway
A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a New Jersey highway, narrowly avoiding collision with traffic.
The single-engine plane was carrying five people, including students from a nearby skydiving school, when it ran out of power, officials said.
No serious injuries were reported.
15 Jul 2015
