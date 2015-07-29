Video

The FBI has told the BBC that levels of child trafficking for sex across America have reached almost "epidemic" proportions.

Jenny Gaines was only 14 when she met a man who would usher her into a world of prostitution and abuse.

Spending time with a man she considered her boyfriend was exciting at first. "I felt very important," she says.

But he soon became her pimp, and convinced her she had no other choice.

Now she helps women who were similarly exploited as a group leader for the advocacy group Breaking Free.