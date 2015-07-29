Video

Genesis grew up in a family she calls "dysfunctional," surrounded by drug addiction, alcohol abuse and sexual activity.

Addicted to drugs by the time she was a teenager, she didn't think much about turning to sex work to feed her habit.

"All of this was normal," she says. "I'd seen it since I was 10, 11, 12 years old."

Now as an adult she is trying to break the cycle and move beyond her life of addiction and prostitution.

She talked to the BBC's Ian Pannell about her experiences.