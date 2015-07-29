Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Child trafficking victim tries to break the abuse cycle
Genesis grew up in a family she calls "dysfunctional," surrounded by drug addiction, alcohol abuse and sexual activity.
Addicted to drugs by the time she was a teenager, she didn't think much about turning to sex work to feed her habit.
"All of this was normal," she says. "I'd seen it since I was 10, 11, 12 years old."
Now as an adult she is trying to break the cycle and move beyond her life of addiction and prostitution.
She talked to the BBC's Ian Pannell about her experiences.
-
29 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-33710226/child-trafficking-victim-tries-to-break-the-abuse-cycleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window