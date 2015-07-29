Media player
'Epidemic' of US children sold for sex
The FBI has told the BBC that levels of child trafficking for sex across America have reached almost "epidemic" proportions.
Last year, federal agents rescued more than 600 children from a life of exploitation, while it's estimated every night hundreds are sold for sex.
Law enforcement agencies in the US say the numbers of children exploited for sex have been rising steadily since the 1990s.
Ian Pannell's report from Baltimore contains some harrowing testimony.
29 Jul 2015
