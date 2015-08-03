CIA 'torture': Inside the 'blackout box'

Video

The CIA tortured terror suspects in its programme of "enhanced interrogation", the agency's former executive director, Buzzy Krongard, has admitted to the BBC's Panorama programme.

The agency's position has always been that the "enhanced interrogation" techniques it used under George W Bush, did not amount to torture, because they were legally approved by the White House at the time.

President Obama closed the CIA's programme down when he came to power in 2009.

BBC Panorama reporter Hilary Andersson experiences what it is like inside a "blackout box" as used by CIA interrogators.

Ex-CIA boss admits to BBC Panorama that it tortured

Panorama: Fighting Terror With Torture is on BBC World News on Saturday 22 August at 03:30 and 18:30 GMT and on Sunday 23 August at 00:30 and 11:30 GMT. Check times for your region. The programme was first broadcast in the UK on BBC One at 20:30 BST on Monday 3 August 2015 and is available in the UK via BBC iPlayer.