Obama: Climate change is 'greatest threat'
US President Barack Obama has unveiled his Clean Power Plan - his strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions from US power stations by nearly a third by 2030.
Outlining the details, Mr Obama said that "no challenge poses a greater threat to our future and future generations than a change in climate".
The president warned that this was "the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it."
03 Aug 2015
