US coast guard seizes $181m of cocaine from 'submarine'
The US coast guard has released video of a raid on a semi-submersible vessel in which cocaine worth $181m (£116m) was seized.
Footage showed officers swooping on the vessel off southern Mexico in July this year and apprehending suspects.
The cockpit and exhaust pipe were initially the only visible parts above water.
Just under 5.5 tonnes of drug was estimated to have been on board.
Officials were reported as saying it sank while being towed away with a loss of 1.8 tonnes.
07 Aug 2015
