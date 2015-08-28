Video

Ten years on, New Orleans in Louisiana still bears the scars of the worst natural disaster in recent US history.

Hurricane Katrina killed nearly 2,000 people and caused destruction right along the Gulf coast from Florida to Texas.

On Friday, George W Bush visited the city, though his slow response as president was severely criticised at the time of the disaster.

New Orleans is slowly being rebuilt, but some people who live there feel they are still being ignored.

Nick Bryant reports.