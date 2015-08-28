Big Freedia calls WWL during Katrina

Media player
Through deadly winds, rain and floods - one New Orleans radio station fought to keep listeners alive during Hurricane Katrina.
One of the callers to WWL that day was New Orleans bounce star Big Freedia, also known as Freddie.
Read more - The Hurricane Station
28 Aug 2015
