Hurricane Katrina: Dancing and tears in New Orleans
Commemorations are taking place in the US city of New Orleans to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Traditional parades with dancers and musicians moved through the city.
A memorial service was also held, where tributes were paid to 83 unidentified victims whose bodies lie in mausoleums at the city's Hurricane Katrina Memorial.
Rajini Vaidyanathan reports.
30 Aug 2015
