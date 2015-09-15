Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hotel guests' surprise as deer runs through hallways
A hotel in the US had an unexpected guest when a deer smashed through a window and started running round the hallways.
CCTV captured the moment that it crashed into the dining room before setting off down a corridor.
The deer ended up in a laundry room and animal experts arrived to help free it, unharmed.
-
15 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-34254240/hotel-guests-surprise-as-deer-runs-through-hallwaysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window