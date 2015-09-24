BBC Pop Up is coming to Canada ahead of next month's federal elections. We're not interested in the political horse race, however - we want to find out what stories matter to you.

Our first stop is Quebec City, where residents told us in person and on the phone about the issues that concern them: including the economy, the state of the separatist movement and what to do with an ice hockey stadium without a team.

We'll be creating video features based on these story suggestions before moving on to other parts of this vast country.

You can follow it all on the Pop Up blog and get involved our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Get involved using #bbcpopup or email us at bbcpopup@bbc.co.uk.