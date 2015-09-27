Media player
Pope Francis in Philadelphia: 'It's worth being a family'
Pope Francis has attended the Festival of Families in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania - his last stop on his six-day US tour.
As the Pope addressed the crowd of thousands, he said their presence showed ''it's worth being a family''.
27 Sep 2015
