Quebec has always tried to attract French-speaking immigrants as part of a long-term plan to protect the province's distinct cultural identity.

Most came from Europe at first, but in recent years the number moving to Canada from North African countries has increased. And that shift has caused a new debate over assimilation.

A row over Muslim women wearing the niqab in public broke out during the election campaign, while studies have shown that North African immigrants are often the victims of discrimination.

But as BBC Pop Up's Franz Strasser discovered, the old French-English divide is also holding back many newcomers - and in turn preventing Quebec from reaching its potential too.

