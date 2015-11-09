Media player
Cars swallowed up in Mississippi hole
Cars were swallowed up when a large hole opened up in a restaurant car park in Mississippi.
Diners described how they were eating their meals when the lights suddenly went out and they heard a loud crash.
09 Nov 2015
