A Florida man who killed his wife then posted a photo of her body on Facebook has been found guilty of murder.

Derek Medina admitted taking the picture on his phone and uploading it on to the social media site.

Mr Medina, 33, claimed that he shot Jennifer Alfonso eight times in self-defence after years of abuse.

He said his wife was threatening him with a knife when he shot her in their home in Miami, but prosecutors said she was cowering on the floor.