Zuckerberg giveaway: Is Facebook founder the most generous of all time?
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan say they will give away 99% of their shares to good causes.
But are they the most generous of all time? BBC News explains, in 70 seconds.
Video journalist: Mohamed Madi
02 Dec 2015
