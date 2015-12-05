Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cookbook features recipes to cure the plague
We've all heard of super-foods such as broccoli, berries and fish oil that are said to be both nourishing and offer protection from disease. But what about viper flesh?
In the 17th Century it was one of the key ingredients of a cure for plague, listed in a recipe book started in 1666.
The book is one of several kept in a vault at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington and is now being digitised to make the collection more accessible.
Jane O'Brien reports.
Filmed by Colm O'Molloy. Edited by Bill McKenna.
-
05 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window