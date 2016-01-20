Media player
Sarah Palin backs Donald Trump for US presidential bid
Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska, has backed Donald Trump's bid to win the Republican nomination for the US presidency.
Ms Palin praised Mr Trump's values as a father and community leader and said he could change the status quo in American politics.
Despite retiring from politics in favour of a media career, she remains an influential conservative voice.
Nick Bryant reports.
20 Jan 2016
