Sarah Palin standing next to Donald Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sarah Palin backs Donald Trump for US presidential bid

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska, has backed Donald Trump's bid to win the Republican nomination for the US presidency.

Ms Palin praised Mr Trump's values as a father and community leader and said he could change the status quo in American politics.

Despite retiring from politics in favour of a media career, she remains an influential conservative voice.

Nick Bryant reports.

  • 20 Jan 2016
Go to next video: Palin helped Adele... now Trump?