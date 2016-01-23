Media player
Canada shooting: 'People are heartbroken'
Four people have been killed and several injured in a school shooting in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
Witnesses at La Loche Community School described screaming and more than half a dozen shots.
CBC news anchor Jill Morgan reports.
23 Jan 2016
