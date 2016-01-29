Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barbie becomes curvy and changes race in makeover
She has been around for more than 55 years but somehow managed to hold on to her looks.
But with sales falling every year since 2012, the doll has finally had a makeover.
Ben Bland explains the changes.
-
29 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-35435948/barbie-becomes-curvy-and-changes-race-in-makeoverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window