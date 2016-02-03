Jimmy Carter: US campaign funding is 'legal bribery'
Former US president Jimmy Carter has told the Today programme that the way politics is now funded in the US opens the door to "legal bribery".

Speaking to John Humphrys, who first interviewed Carter when he was running for the Democratic nomination in 1976, he said almost all candidates now relied on "massive infusions of money".

President Carter suggested he would not have become US president if he were competing under the current conditions.

