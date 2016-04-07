What is mightier, the tuk tuk or the taxi?

BBC Pop Up, our travelling bureau journeying across India this month, films stories suggested by its audience. On Monday, a university student in New Delhi asked the unit to create a story pitting an Uber taxi against one of India's historic autorickshaws, or tuks tuks.

Pop Up chief Matt Danzico raced Delhi-based BBC producer Vikas Pandey across Delhi to a local candy shop to find out whether a car with GPS could outpace a tuk tuk operated by a driver with local knowledge of city streets.

Along the way, the team picked up commuters and interviewed them about the changing state of mass transport in the developing country.

