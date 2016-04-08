Video

A Texas police officer has been placed on leave after video emerged showing him throwing a young girl to the ground.

The footage shows police officer Joshua Kehm restraining 12-year-old Janissa Valdez and then throwing her to the ground.

Her classmates are heard saying in the video: "She landed on her face" and "Janissa! Janissa, you OK?"

The incident happened on 29 March at a school in San Antonio, but the video has only recently been made public.

The school district called the video "alarming" and promised an investigation.