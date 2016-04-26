Video

Rachel Dolezal shot to fame last year as the prominent civil rights activist accused of lying about her racial identity. She identified herself as black but it was revealed she was the child of white parents.

Now, nearly one year on, she tells HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur how her life has changed and reflects back on the media storm of June 2015 that changed her life for ever.

Rachel Dolezal: Why I identify myself as black

