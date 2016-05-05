Americans' view of their place in the world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Americans' foreign policy wish list: More military, less aid

A new Pew study shows that a greater percentage of Americans want to increase defence spending than at any point since right after 9/11. Why?

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 05 May 2016
Go to next video: Political battle over Supreme Court pick