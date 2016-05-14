Media player
Sikh soldier wins right to wear turban in US army
A Sikh soldier who was forced to shave off his hair and beard to join the US Army has won the right to wear a black or camouflage turban and grow his facial hair.
Captain Simratpal Singh, who was awarded a bronze star for valour for his service in Afghanistan, mounted a legal challenge to an executive order that was passed by President Reagan in the 1980s which called for all troops to look uniform.
Since his victory, three more Sikh soldiers have received religious accommodations.
14 May 2016
