WW2 aircraft pulled from Hudson River after crash
A pilot has died after a vintage World War Two aircraft crashed in the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey on Saturday.
The plane - a single-seater P-47 Thunderbolt - went down two miles (3.2km) south of George Washington Bridge.
The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but engine failure has been cited as a possibility.
Nancy Silvestri, the press secretary for New York City Emergency Management, explained how they pulled the plane out of the water.
29 May 2016
